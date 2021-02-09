Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:42 IST
Four inter-state traffickers held, woman rescued
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A human trafficking racket has been busted by police here on Tuesday with the arrest of four people and a woman, allegedly being trafficked by them to Oman, was rescued.

Police raided a Tours and Travels office and nabbed the four, including two travel agents, who were trying to sendthe woman to Oman in a fraudulent manner on visiting visa instead of working visa, Rachakonda Commissioner of PoliceMahesh M Bhagwat said.

The four, belonging to different districts of AndhraPradesh and from Hyderabad along with few other absconding accused, used to lure innocent and needy people with high-paying job offers and were sending them to Gulf countries in a fraudulent manner on visiting visa instead of a working one, police said.

The employers allegedly used to exploit the victims like slaves under inhuman conditions, police said.

The four people arranged a visa and booked a flight ticket to Muscat, but the woman got suspicious over theiractivity and instead of boarding the scheduled flight onFebruary 7, she escaped from the airport here and later alerted the police.

The four arrested stated that they had recently sentfive women to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Dubai and Qatar, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

