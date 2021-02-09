Left Menu

TCI Express net profit rises 32 pc to Rs 34 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:42 IST
TCI Express net profit rises 32 pc to Rs 34 cr in Dec quarter

Logistics services provider TCI Express on Tuesday reported a 31.5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 33.61 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, TCI Express said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income from operations during October-December 2020 marginally dropped to Rs 264.16 crore, over Rs 269.24 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said the quarter under review was a mixed one which saw a pick-up in demand due to festive season but after recovery in October, core industries deteriorated in November.

The firm said improved profitability due to cost rationalisation measures is expected to continue going forward.

TCI Express Managing Director Chander Agarwal said, ''Third quarter of the fiscal year was a mixed quarter. The period saw sequential growth momentum, as the economy normalised, businesses started reaching near-normal levels, and demand picked up during the festive season.'' He added that the December 2020 quarter started with a good pick-up in demand but subsequently, core industries saw contraction in production during November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1,000 bulls, 900 tamers expected to participate in Jallikattu in Coimbatore on Feb 21

Nearly 1,000 bulls and 900 tamersare expected to participate in the 4th edition of Jallikkattubull taming sport to be held here on February 21, incompliance with COVID-19 safety norms, MunicipalAdministration Minister S P Velumani said on T...

PMCH started as Prince of Wales Medical College, heritage buildings set to be razed for revamp

The iconic heritage buildings of the PMCH, which was founded in 1925 as the Prince of Wales Medical College, are set to be consigned to history as the old structures of the historic institution in Patna are planned to be demolished as part ...

U.S. to participate in WHO meetings on boosting pandemic cooperation

A U.S. official told a World Health Organization meeting on Tuesday it would shift its status from observer to participant in a programme to boost COVID-19 testing, diagnostics and vaccines as it joins global efforts to respond to the pande...

97 pc people satisfied with overall COVID-19 vaccination experience: Health Ministry

Ninety-seven per cent of the people who gave their feedback after receiving COVID-19 vaccine dose are satisfied with the overall experience, Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021