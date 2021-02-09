Left Menu

Glenmark board to meet this week to consider buyback for Singapore-listed FCCBs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:01 IST
Glenmark board to meet this week to consider buyback for Singapore-listed FCCBs

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said its board will meet later this week to consider buyback of its Singapore-listed foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

''...a meeting of the Board of Directors of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited will be held on February 12, 2021, to consider opportunistic tenders or buybacks of any part of its Singapore listed foreign currency convertible bonds, being, its USD 200 million (as on date outstanding USD 113.5 million) 2 per cent resettable onward starting equity-linked securities due June 28, 2022, issued in 2016 (''FCCBonds'')...,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

The operations committee, based on market opportunities and conditions, will hold meetings to consider and approve the terms and conditions of any tenders or buybacks, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK shares rise on hopes any U.S. stimulus deal could spur recovery

British shares rose on Tuesday as investors looked for signs of progress in passing a proposed 1.9 trillion stimulus plan by the U.S. administration that could help spur a faster economic recovery this year. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0....

FACTBOX-Biden nominees ethics pledges on cryptocurrencies, university and company ties

Several of President Joe Bidens nominees to head key U.S. agencies are selling stock holdings and pledging to seek ethics waivers if they have to oversee matters in which they have had personal interests, according to new filings with the O...

Toolkit investigations: Google yet to respond to Delhi Police's communication

Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have not yet received a reply from Google in response to their communication seeking details about a toolkit related to the farmers protest. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had last week posted the ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly ease off record highs; bitcoin rise again

Global equity indexes were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a run to record highs, while bitcoin climbed to another all-time peak, extending gains in the wake of an endorsement from Tesla Inc. The SP 500 was slightly lower i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021