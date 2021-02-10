Left Menu

FHRAI seeks meeting with PM for support to hospitality sector

The industry continues to hope for sector specific reliefs from the government, it said.We wish to meet the PM in person and apprise him of the hardships faced by the Hospitality sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:55 IST
The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him about the hardships faced by the industry and seek relief in view of COVID-19-induced crisis.

The FHRAI has written a letter to the prime minister seeking a meeting with him, the industry body said in a statement while expressing disappointment with the Union Budget 2021. In the absence of a sector-specific stimulus package, at least 30 to 40 per cent restaurants and 20-30 per cent hotels in the country are facing imminent shut down of business, resulting in millions of job losses, the FHRAI said.

''The Hon'ble Prime Minister has always been a strong proponent of India's tourism potential. We are hoping that he will understand and offer a remedy for the industry's concerns for which we have sought a meeting with him,'' FHRAI Vice-President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

While a majority of sectors is on the recovery path, the hospitality sector continues to bleed and is glaring at an uncertain future. The industry continues to hope for sector specific reliefs from the government, it said.

''We wish to meet the PM in person and apprise him of the hardships faced by the Hospitality sector. We feel confident that after he hears us, he will intervene and offer our industry the much needed Government's support'', FHRAI Hon Treasurer D V S Somaraju said.

