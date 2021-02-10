Left Menu

Non-basmati rice exports more than double to Rs 22,856 cr during Apr-Dec 2020

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:13 IST
Exports of non-basmati rice more than doubled to Rs 22,856 crore during April-December 2020-21 as against Rs 10,268 crore in the same period of the previous year, according to the commere ministry.

''The exports of non-basmati witnessed a growth of 122.61 per cent in Rupee term and 111.81 per cent Dollar terms,'' the ministry said in a statement.

India exports non-basmati rice to markets like Nepal, Benin, United Arab Emirates, Somalia, Guinea, US and many other countries in Asia and Europe.

The export of basmati rice increased to USD 2.947 billion as against USD 2.936 billion reported during the same period of the previous year.

Major destinations for Indian basmati rice exports include Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and European countries.

Wheat exports rose to Rs 1,870 crore as compared to Rs 336 crore during April-December 2019.

The key exports destination for wheat include Nepal, Bangladesh and United Arab Emirates.

Similarly, exports of cereals rose to Rs 49,832 crore during April-December 2020-21 from Rs 32,591 crore reported during the same period of 2019-20.

In a separate statement, the ministry said Indian engineering exports have increased by 18.69 per cent in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

