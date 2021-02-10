Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:11 IST
With govt support, exports turning around: CII

Steps taken by the government is helping the country's exports to record positive growth and the trend is expected to continue, industry body CII said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Budhia, Chairman, CII National Committee on EXIM, said that uncertainties in the global markets are trending down as countries move out of lockdowns and vaccine rollout gains pace.

''India’s exports are seeing a pick-up in January 2021 over the previous year and this is likely to continue,'' he said in a statement.

Exports in January this year are estimated to be 5.37 per cent higher than in the same month in 2020.

The global recovery programmes have led to increased demand for goods and the rise in global commodity prices is indicative of the return of growth forces, he added.

Budhia said that issues such as delays at ports, movement restrictions on domestic freight, and other trade matters continued to be relentlessly taken up during the pandemic.

These steps ensured smoother movement of outward-bound cargo and helped faster return to normal activities, he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

