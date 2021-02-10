Left Menu

European shares track Wall Street's dip into the red

European shares ended lower on Wednesday, as Wall Street's retreat from record highs dragged Europe down from an early rise on upbeat earnings reports from firms including SocGen that fed optimism around a broader economic rebound. Gains in commodity-linked shares and banks were outweighed by losses in most other sectors, taking the pan-European STOXX 600 index 0.2% lower.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:39 IST
European shares track Wall Street's dip into the red
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares ended lower on Wednesday, as Wall Street's retreat from record highs dragged Europe down from an early rise on upbeat earnings reports from firms including SocGen that fed optimism around a broader economic rebound.

Gains in commodity-linked shares and banks were outweighed by losses in most other sectors, taking the pan-European STOXX 600 index 0.2% lower. Wall Street's main stock indexes slipped after hitting record highs at the open, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sliding 0.4% after a streak of gains. Technology stocks led losses in Europe, posting their worst session in two weeks.

Investors will watch U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for clues on the pace of an economic rebound in the world's largest economy. Most European indices had climbed in morning trading as investors looked to signs of progress around the proposed $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill. Historic monetary and fiscal stimulus has helped the STOXX 600 rally about 50% since it crashed to multi-year lows in March 2020. The index now is just 5% below its all-time high as hopes build for a faster economic recovery.

"As is always the way, markets have switched from greed to fear and then from fear to greed," said analysts at AJ Bell. "The combination of vaccines, fiscal and monetary stimulus has persuaded markets to look on the bright side and go even beyond that, as they contemplate whether inflation is about to make an unexpected return to the financial stage."

Earnings were in focus with Societe Generale leading gains on France's CAC 40 index with its 2.9% jump after beating profit forecasts for the fourth quarter. The CAC 40 traded in the red, however, as data showed French industrial output came in weaker than expected in December despite the lifting of a coronavirus lockdown.

Studded with luxury names, the index was also weighed on by a 1.4% slide in Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, after music star Rihanna and the company agreed to suspend her fashion line Fenty less than two years after its launch. At the bottom of the STOXX 600 was drugmaker Galapagos after the Belgo-Dutch company and U.S. partner Gilead Sciences discontinued late-stage trials studies of their lung disease drug.

Meanwhile, Adyen topped the index after the payment processor beat expectations with a 27% rise in full-year core earnings helped by growth in the Americas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House condemns attack on Saudi airport, will continue effort to end war in Yemen

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the United States condemned an attack on a Saudi airport and will continue diplomatic outreach to end the conflict in Yemen.Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a dro...

Benefits of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh risks: WHO

Moscow Russia, February 10 ANISputnik The World Health Organizations Strategic Advisory Group of Experts SAGE said on Wednesday that the benefits of the AstraZenecaOxford University COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the potential risks. The data re...

How a Venezuelan steel plant's decline is helping Brazil treat COVID-19 patients

When Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last week announced a second shipment of oxygen to help neighboring Brazil treat COVID-19 patients, he credited the Venezuelan working class at the state-owned Sidor steel plant for the gesture of so...

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar's anti-coup protesters defy crackdown with humour

Protesters returned to the streets of Myanmar on Wednesday despite the shooting of a young woman the previous day, with some deploying humour to emphasise their peaceful opposition to this months military takeover.The coup has drawn Western...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021