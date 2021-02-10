Left Menu

Challenges remain in India but signs of recovery in away-from-home segment: Coca-Cola

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:39 IST
Challenges remain in India but signs of recovery in away-from-home segment: Coca-Cola

Global soft drinks major Coca-Cola on Wednesday said while challenges remain in the Indian market, there are signs of recovery in the 'away-from-home' segment which was badly hit after the pandemic.

The company has witnessed ''solid growth'' in sparkling soft drinks in the markets of China and India in the October-December quarter of 2020, The Coca-Cola Company said in its earnings statement. The company has reported a decline of 4 per cent in its unit case volume for the Asia Pacific market, primarily due to adverse weather in Southeast Asia along with coronavirus-related pressure in away-from-home channels in most markets in the region.

However, the Asia Pacific market zone also reported ''Volume performance included solid growth in sparkling soft drinks in China and India.'' The cola major witnessed signs of recovery in the away-from-home segment in India, which is the fifth-largest market for Coca-Cola globally.

''In India challenges remain but signs of recovery in away-from-home,'' Coca-Cola said in its investor presentation.

Its operating income declined 2 per cent in the quarter in the Asia Pacific zone.

Unit case volume means the number of unit cases of beverages directly or indirectly sold by the company and its bottling partners to customers.

Overall, the Atlanta-headquartered company has reported a decline of 5 per cent in its consolidated net revenues to USD 8.6 billion.

''This was driven by a 3 per cent decline in price/mix while concentrate sales were even,'' it said.

For the year 2020, Coca-Cola's net revenues declined 11 per cent to USD 33 billion. James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, said: ''The progress we made in 2020, including the actions taken to accelerate the transformation of our company, gives us confidence in returning to growth in the year ahead.'' ''While near-term uncertainty remains, we are well-positioned to emerge stronger from the crisis, driven by our purpose and our beverages for life ambition,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House condemns attack on Saudi airport, will continue effort to end war in Yemen

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the United States condemned an attack on a Saudi airport and will continue diplomatic outreach to end the conflict in Yemen.Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a dro...

Benefits of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh risks: WHO

Moscow Russia, February 10 ANISputnik The World Health Organizations Strategic Advisory Group of Experts SAGE said on Wednesday that the benefits of the AstraZenecaOxford University COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the potential risks. The data re...

How a Venezuelan steel plant's decline is helping Brazil treat COVID-19 patients

When Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last week announced a second shipment of oxygen to help neighboring Brazil treat COVID-19 patients, he credited the Venezuelan working class at the state-owned Sidor steel plant for the gesture of so...

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar's anti-coup protesters defy crackdown with humour

Protesters returned to the streets of Myanmar on Wednesday despite the shooting of a young woman the previous day, with some deploying humour to emphasise their peaceful opposition to this months military takeover.The coup has drawn Western...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021