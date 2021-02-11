Left Menu

FTSE 100 gains on upbeat AstraZeneca results

European information business provider Relx gained 1.2% after it said it planned to raise its dividend by 3% after predicting a return to pre-COVID-19 profit trends in 2021. Retailer Ted Baker plunged 6% after reporting a 47% fall in fourth-quarter revenue, as stores in Britain were shut during the latest coronavirus lockdown and due to weak demand during the Christmas season.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:44 IST
FTSE 100 gains on upbeat AstraZeneca results

London's FTSE 100 gained on Thursday boosted by drugmaker AstraZeneca's upbeat quarterly results and as information group Relx planned to raise its dividend. COVID-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca rose 1.1% and was the top boost to the FTSE 100 after it beat analyst's estimates for fourth-quarter product sales and also forecast revenue growth in 2021.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2%, with automakers and mining stocks leading gains. The mid-cap index was flat. Weighing on sentiment was a sharp drop in Britain's housing market in January as the country went back into a coronavirus lockdown and as a tax break for buyers neared its expiry, a survey showed.

Homebuilder stocks dropped 0.2%. European information business provider Relx gained 1.2% after it said it planned to raise its dividend by 3% after predicting a return to pre-COVID-19 profit trends in 2021.

Retailer Ted Baker plunged 6% after reporting a 47% fall in fourth-quarter revenue, as stores in Britain were shut during the latest coronavirus lockdown and due to weak demand during the Christmas season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ola to deploy ABB's robotics, automation solutions at EV manufacturing facility

Ride-hailing major Ola on Thursday said it has selected ABB as one of its key partners for robotics and automation solutions for its electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.Ola will utilise ABBs automation solutions in its fac...

How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?

Scientists are scanning virus samples taken from infected people to look for mutations, through a process called genome sequencing. Its the same method researchers have been using for years to study bacteria, plants, animals and humans.Arou...

Alaknanda river surges again at Uttarakhand's Tapovan, rescue work at tunnel halted temporarily to avoid risk: Officials.

Alaknanda river surges again at Uttarakhands Tapovan, rescue work at tunnel halted temporarily to avoid risk Officials....

UPDATE 2-With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050

Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell vowed to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050, accelerating previous targets, as oil production was set to slowly decline from its 2019 peak.The Anglo-Dutch company is in the midst of its largest overhaul ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021