Proptech startup Method & Madness raises USD 2 mln from investors

Proptech startup Method & Madness Technology Pvt Ltdhas raised USD 2 million (around Rs 14 crore) from investors, including Tinder founder Justin Mateen.

Method & Madness Technology, a real estate buying platform, said in a statement on Thursday that it has ''raised USD 2 million of capital with a post money valuation of USD 12 million from elite Silicon Valley investors.'' The investment round was led by Justin Mateen, founder of dating app Tinder, it said, adding that the funds raised will be used to set up establish the platform.

The tech-enabled, fully integrated online system would allow buyers to browse perfectly verified inventory, directly listed by developers. Using data science and proprietary algorithms, the company will allow clients to compare properties fairly.

