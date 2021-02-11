A Beginner's Guide for Bitcoin Trading

Bitcoin is a highly volatile and popular cryptocurrency. Bitcoin trading definition describes it as the way a trader speculates on its price movements. Traditionally, people have traded Bitcoin via an exchange. Ad this has always involved buying the cryptocurrency, hoping that the price will increase in time. But, traders are now using different methods to do this.

Factors that Influence Bitcoin Price

Before you register with Bitcoin exchanges like the btqapp, you most likely want to know what influences this cryptocurrency price. This knowledge is crucial, especially if you're going to buy Bitcoin at a low price and then sell it at a higher price to make a profit. Here are the main factors that can affect the price of Bitcoin.

Supply: Currently, the cap for Bitcoin supply is at 21 million. Experts expect this supply to be over by 2140. Consequently, Bitcoin demand is likely to increase in the future due to its finite supply.

News: Breaking news about Bitcoin value, longevity, and security affect its price negatively. It also affects activity in the Bitcoin market.

Integration: The public profile for Bitcoin depends on its adoption or integration into modern payment systems or even banking frameworks. If its integration goes on successfully, demand will rise, and this could affect Bitcoin price positively.

Global Events: Global regulations, macroeconomics' announcements about Bitcoin, and security breaches are common factors that affect the price. Agreements between Bitcoin users about the network speed can also boost the confidence people have in this cryptocurrency. And, this can increase its price.

Trading Bitcoin

When it comes to trading Bitcoin, you have several options to consider. Prominent among them include the following.

Day Trading: Day trading entails opening and closing a Bitcoin position in a single day. That means you won't be exposed to the Bitcoin market overnight. As such, you avoid funding charges that you might incur overnight. And this is a good Bitcoin trading strategy for individuals who want to provide from the short-term Bitcoin price movements. You can make the most of Bitcoin price volatility.

Trend-trading: When you trend-trade Bitcoin, you take a position that matches a current Bitcoin trend. For instance, you go short when the Bitcoin trend is bearish and long when it's bullish. You think about closing the position to open another one that matches an emerging trend if the current one reverses or slows down.

Hedging strategy: Hedging Bitcoin entails mitigating risk exposure when trading. And this is done by taking the opposing position to the open one. You do this when concerned about the Bitcoin market moves against you. For instance, you can open a short Bitcoin position with CFDs when concerned about its short-term drop. If Bitcoin price falls, your short-term position gains will offset some losses, if not all.

HODL strategy: This Bitcoin trading strategy is mainly about purchasing and holding the cryptocurrency. The name of this strategy came from misspelling "Hold" on cryptocurrency forums. Essentially, this strategy entails buying and holding Bitcoin, waiting on the long-term price to increase. This strategy requires extensive market research and a trading plan. Ideally, you should know when to sell Bitcoin to limit loss or make a profit.

The Bottom Line

There are many ways to trade Bitcoin. Several factors also influence the price of this cryptocurrency. You must research the market carefully to understand different Bitcoin trading strategies. That way, you can determine the best approach for trading Bitcoin. You will also know when to buy and sell your Bitcoin assets. Most importantly, use a reputable crypto exchange and digital wallets to ensure the safety of your Bitcoin.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)