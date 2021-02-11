Left Menu

AIM kick-starts India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon 2021

I-ACE is supported by the Australian Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources (DISER), AIM Atal Incubation Centre network, and various domain experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:24 IST
AIM kick-starts India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon 2021
AIM and CSIRO are committed to enabling the youth of their countries to further strengthen the circular economy in both India and Australia. Image Credit: ANI

With the goal to enable talented innovative students and start-ups from Australia and India to address common national issues through innovative technology solutions, AIM and Australia's national science agency (CSIRO) kick-started the India-Australia Circular Economy (I-ACE) Hackathon, 2021.

The concept of I-ACE joint Hackathon originated in the virtual bilateral summit between the Hon. Prime Minister of India and the Hon. Prime Minister of Australia, held on June 4th, 2020 where they committed to joint circular economy innovation initiatives between the two countries.

More than 1000 applications received from both countries went through a rigorous screening process, after which Top 80 applications are selected for a unique bi-lateral Hackathon, wherein students and startups of both the nations will work together on innovative ways of boosting Circular Economy in priority themes viz. Innovation in packaging reducing packaging waste, Innovation in food supply chains avoiding waste, Creating opportunities for plastics waste reduction and Recycling critical energy metals and e-waste.

I-ACE is supported by the Australian Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources (DISER), AIM Atal Incubation Centre network, and various domain experts.

Between 8th to 11th February 2021, the shortlisted teams were scheduled to be working on creating ingenious solutions which are Relevant, Innovative, Deployable, Impactful, and can be Commercialized in the global market.

Attending the opening ceremony, CSIRO's Director, Business Development & Global, Nick Pagett shared "The theme of this hackathon, circular economy, is incredibly important for Australia, as it is for India. As Australia's national science agency, we are focused on solving the greatest challenges through innovative science and technology. This includes ensuring we have a resilient and valuable environment, are moving towards clean energy and resources, and supporting the growth of future industries around these goals"

He further added, "A 'circular economy' model, which employs not only waste management, but reuse, recycling and responsible manufacture can support the development of new industries and jobs, reducing emissions and increasing efficient use of natural resources."

During the keynote in the virtual inauguration of the hackathon, Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission and Additional Secretary R Ramanan said "Diversity of creative and innovative ideas and their cross-border applications are the need of the hour. The circularity of products, by-products and end products post usage particularly in the Food, Dairy products and e-waste sectors will need to be explored."

He further added that the Indian ecosystem will need to evolve towards sustainable consumption and production processes, incorporating elements from reuse, reduce and recycle model approach.

"With one of the largest consumer bases, India will need to equip itself with newer technologies to treat and manage waste," he stated.

The final presentations were scheduled on February 11th, 2021 and evaluated by a panel of experts from both the countries as Jury. The total prize pool for the I-ACE Hackathon is around fifty-six lakh rupees altogether. The winners will be felicitated in presence of key Government dignitaries from both the countries.

AIM and CSIRO are committed to enabling the youth of their countries to further strengthen the circular economy in both India and Australia.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IP address of US-based One Signal unblocked in October last year, Centre tells Delhi HC

The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a direction has already been issued by the Department of Telecommunications DoT on October 9, 2020, for unblocking the IP internet protocol address of the of US-based One Signal Inc,...

Belarusian president says has too much power, promises 2022 constitutional referendum

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said his position wielded too much power and promised constitutional reforms that would be prepared this year and put to a vote in early 2022.Lukashenko was speaking at a special assembl...

MRF reports two-fold increase in net profit to Rs 521 cr in Q3

Tyre major MRF on Thursday reported over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 520.54 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 241.32 crore for the October-December period in 2...

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking guidelines to prevent sale of fake COVID-19 vaccines

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Centre to issue strict guidelines to prevent any chance of sale of fake coronavirus vaccines in the country, saying it cannot pass general directions.We underst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021