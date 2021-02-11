Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours:DEL47 BIZ-LD STOCKSSensex spurts to new closing high; Reliance rallies over 4 pcMumbai:Equity benchmarks reversed their two-session slide to finish at fresh closing highs on Thursday, propelled by robust gains in market heavyweight Reliance Industries. DCM75 BIZ-LD INDIA INC-MODIIndustry must live up to expectations: India Inc after Modi's remarks on pvt sectorNew Delhi: India Inc on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's acknowledgement of the private sector's role in India's growth, national progress and enhancing the country's prestige globally is a much-needed shot in the arm for entrepreneurs, and the industry must live up to the expectations.

DEL15 BIZ-PETROL-PRICEPetrol price close to Rs 88-mark in Delhi, diesel near Rs 85-level in MumbaiNew Delhi: Petrol price in the national capital closed in on record Rs 88 per litre mark while diesel neared Rs 85 in Mumbai after rates across the country were hiked for the third day in a row on Thursday.

DEL50 BIZ-LD RUPEERupee slips 3 paise to 72.87 against US dollarMumbai: The Indian rupee ended 3 paise lower at 72.87 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a firm trend in the domestic equity markets.

DCM46 BIZ-RESULTS-LD-ARCELORMITTALArcelorMittal posts USD 1,207 mn net income in Oct-Dec quarter; Names Aditya Mittal as new CEO New Delhi/London: Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Thursday posted USD 1,207 million net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and named Aditya Mittal as its new Chief Executive Officer.

DCM12 BIZ-AMAZON-FUTUREAmazon moves Supreme Court in Future-Reliance deal disputeNew Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon has moved the Supreme Court in a bid to block Future group's Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance, according to sources.

DCM54 BIZ-NDRGovt to spin-off NDR into separate co to boost oil, gas explorationNew Delhi: The government will create a company to own and operate India's maiden National Data Repository (NDR) that stores information on the vast sedimentary basins in a bid to boost oil and gas exploration and production, a senior official said on Thursday.

DCM8 BIZ-LD AUTO SALES-SIAMPassenger vehicle sales in India up 11 pc in January: SIAMNew Delhi: Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 11.14 per cent to 2,76,554 units last month as compared with same month last year amid supply chain challenges, unavailability of semiconductors and higher container charges, auto industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

DEL36 BIZ-GOLD-PRICEGold gains marginally; silver jumps Rs 454 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital gained marginally by Rs 36 to Rs 47,509 per 10 gram on Thursday in line with firm global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

