Left Menu

Bayer CropScience Q3 profit falls 34 pc to Rs 106 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:51 IST
Bayer CropScience Q3 profit falls 34 pc to Rs 106 cr

Bayer CropScience (BCSL) on Thursday reported a 34.18 per cent decline in profit before exceptional items and tax (PBT) to Rs 106.1 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

Bayer CropScience's (BCSL) PBT stood at Rs 161.2 crore during the same quarter of 2019-20, Bayer CropScience said in a statement.

The revenue from operations grew by 7.51 per cent to Rs 918.2 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 854 crore in the year-ago period.

''Our third quarter was driven by double-digit sales growth in our Crop Protection products, especially in fungicides and herbicides. It was adversely affected by low commodity prices for corn in India, which caused a sizeable reduction in corn acreages, especially in the late corn segment and significantly lowered sales of our corn seeds,'' Bayer CropScience Managing Director and CEO D Narain said.

Overall profitability for the third quarter was impacted due to the drop in high margin corn seed volumes, along with impacts driven by strong customer initiatives to widen the market reach of the crop protection portfolio, and a non-cash actuarial effect related to employee benefits, he added.

Narain further said Indian agriculture is seeing a rise in demand for high-quality agri-inputs that can help double farm incomes and enhance crop yields.

''Bayer is committed to support farmers with innovative products and solutions to accelerate their crop productivity and farm profitability and improve the livelihoods of rural farming communities,'' he added.

Shares of Bayer CropScience on Thursday closed up 0.60 per cent at Rs 5,536.95 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Law assures persons with disabilities that they are assets, not liabilities:SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the 2016 law on rights of persons with disabilities is the statutory manifestation of a constitutional commitment and it assures them that they are assets, not liabilities and that they make us stronger, n...

Greece seeks Gulf allies to counter tension with Turkey

Foreign ministers and senior officials from several Persian Gulf countries were meeting in Athens on Thursday, as Greece seeks to expand alliances to counter tension with regional rival Turkey.NATO members Greece and Turkey remain locked in...

3 arrested in Germany, Denmark in alleged attack plot

German and Danish authorities have arrested three Syrian men on suspicion of planning an attack, prosecutors said Thursday.Klaus Tewes, spokesman for federal prosecutors in the eastern German town of Naumburg, said a warrant was issued for ...

Croatia moves toward easing COVID-19 measures as infections fall

Croatia will ease restrictive measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus beginning next week as the number of infections has been steadily falling in recent weeks, the government said on Thursday.Croatia reported 376 new cases of COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021