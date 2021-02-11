Business brief

Left Menu

11-02-2021
Vodafone Idea's network has been verified as the fastest 4G network across India for the second consecutive quarter by broadband speed analysis firm Ookla, the telecom company said in a statement.

''Vi delivered the fastest 4G download and upload speeds compared to all other operators in October – December '20 quarter, making it the only operator delivering fastest speed consistently over six months' period on a pan-India basis, as per Ookla,'' VIL said.

Commenting on the performance, Ravinder Takkar, CEO of Vodafone Idea (VIL) said that such external validation for the telco's voice and data services is a strong testimony of its efforts to strengthen network experience for customers, who are now relying more on telecom connectivity for their work, education and all other aspects of life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

