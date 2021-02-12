Left Menu

Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 02:36 IST
Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue
Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its fast-growing streaming business helped offset some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme park and movie studio businesses.

Overall revenue fell to $16.25 billion from $20.86 billion, above analysts' average estimate of about $15.93 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

