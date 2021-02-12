Left Menu

European shares dip; ASML, ING among early gainers

European stocks edged lower on Friday, on track to end the second straight week of gains, as investors awaited more signs of progress in U.S. stimulus measures, while a rise in shares of ASML and ING kept declines in check. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.1%, after having gained nearly 4% so far this month.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:48 IST
European shares dip; ASML, ING among early gainers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks edged lower on Friday, on track to end the second straight week of gains, as investors awaited more signs of progress in U.S. stimulus measures, while a rise in shares of ASML and ING kept declines in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.1%, after having gained nearly 4% so far this month. ING Groep NV jumped 5% after the largest Dutch bank reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter pre-tax earnings of 1.05 billion euros ($1.27 billion).

ASML Holding NV rose 1.5% after the Dutch equipment maker said chip shortages slowing car production were a symptom of broader increased demand that is placing strains on suppliers across the semiconductor sector. European technology stocks were 0.4% higher, among the few sectors in positive territory in early trading.

Market participants were hopeful that a proposed $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill would be passed soon by lawmakers, with data showing a stalling recovery in the U.S. labour market strengthening the case for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi govt removed ills from MNREGA, effectively utilised funds allocated: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Modi govt removed ills from MNREGA, effectively utilised funds allocated FM Nirmala Sitharaman....

Ceiling prices of heparin injection allowed upward revision till March 2021: Gowda

The ceiling prices of heparin injection have been allowed upward revision till March 31, 2021 in public interest, to ensure continuous availability of the essential drug for the management of COVID-19, Parliament was informed on Friday.Hepa...

A ride for humanity by Kiran Chukkapalli

Hyderabad Telangana India, February 12 ANIBusinessWire India Every year, thousands of people from South Asian countries are forced to flee their homes because of persecution and conflict and enter India in search of a safe life. When victim...

Demand to allow wide-bodied aircraft at Kozhikode airport

A demand to allow wide-bodied aircraft at Kozhikode airport in Kerala, after speedy completion of an enquiry into last years Air India Express crash, was made in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.Raising the issue through a zero hour mention, M V S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021