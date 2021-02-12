UK's fall in GDP in line with other countries - Sunak

Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak said the country's record 9.9% fall in GDP in 2020 was in line with other countries when measured on a comparable basis. "I think it's important to clear up this question of our comparative economic performance actually," he told UK broadcasters.

"We calculate GDP in a different way to pretty much every other country (...) now if you correct for that difference or look at it on a more comparable way, nominal GDP, what you find is, our performance is actually very much in line with all our international peers." He added that Britain's employment performance during the pandemic was better than most of its international peers.

