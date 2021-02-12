Business briefs 2

Bank of America on Friday announced operational goals as it seeks to achieve the 2050 target of being net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

By 2030, it will seek to maintain carbon neutrality from operations, purchase zero carbon electricity, cut green-house gases by 75 per cent, reduce energy use by 55 per cent, and responsibly manage waste, among other things, an official statement said.

Its Vice-Chairman Anne Finucane said, ''We recognise that this will be no easy task but we believe our commitment will help spur the growth of zero-carbon energy and power solutions, sustainable transportation and agriculture, and other sector transformations, while generating more climate-resilient and equitable opportunities for our future.'' * * *Builders Association demands regulatory authority for cement, steel industries * Builders Association of India on Friday staged demonstrations against the cement and steel industries, and demanded a regulatory authority for the two sectors.

The protest comes weeks after Union Cabinet Minister Nitin Gadkari had alleged cartelisation by the two industries, which led to the launch of a probe by the Competition Commission of India.

