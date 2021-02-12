Left Menu

Business briefs 2

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:04 IST
Business briefs 2

Bank of America on Friday announced operational goals as it seeks to achieve the 2050 target of being net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

By 2030, it will seek to maintain carbon neutrality from operations, purchase zero carbon electricity, cut green-house gases by 75 per cent, reduce energy use by 55 per cent, and responsibly manage waste, among other things, an official statement said.

Its Vice-Chairman Anne Finucane said, ''We recognise that this will be no easy task but we believe our commitment will help spur the growth of zero-carbon energy and power solutions, sustainable transportation and agriculture, and other sector transformations, while generating more climate-resilient and equitable opportunities for our future.'' * * *Builders Association demands regulatory authority for cement, steel industries * Builders Association of India on Friday staged demonstrations against the cement and steel industries, and demanded a regulatory authority for the two sectors.

The protest comes weeks after Union Cabinet Minister Nitin Gadkari had alleged cartelisation by the two industries, which led to the launch of a probe by the Competition Commission of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt releases interim lists of reserved posts in various rural civic bodies

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued interim reservation lists for the posts of various functionaries of the states three-tier panchayat bodies, inviting objections to them by March 8.The interim reservation lists for various panch...

Greece extends lockdown to more regions to contain COVID-19 pandemic

Greece on Friday extended the full lockdown imposed on metropolitan Athens earlier this week to more regions of the country in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, the deputy civil protection minister said. Effective on Satur...

Business briefs 3

FingerprintJS Inc on Friday said it has raised USD 8 million about Rs 58 crore in funding led by Nexus Venture Partners.The series-A round also saw participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, Hack VC, ERAs Remarkable Ventures fund and promine...

Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi Abha Airport, King Khalid air base with drones

Yemen Houthis military spokesman said in a tweet on Friday that the Houthis air force had hit Saudi Arabias Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base with drones.Saudi Arabia has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis as part of a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021