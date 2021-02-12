Business briefs 3

FingerprintJS Inc on Friday said it has raised USD 8 million (about Rs 58 crore) in funding led by Nexus Venture Partners.

The series-A round also saw participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, Hack VC, ERA's Remarkable Ventures fund and prominent angel investors including Indeed Chairman and co-founder Rony Kahan, a statement said.

FingerprintJS.com helps prevent fraud, spam, and account takeovers with its browser fingerprinting as a service technology framework. Its technology combines hundreds of signals inside any browser to generate a unique identifier that can be used to detect unusual behaviour patterns such as devices entering stolen credit cards or the same browser using multiple IP addresses. With over 8,000 websites actively using their open source library and hundreds of paying users, this investment will help FingerprintJS further enhance their product offering and accelerate adoption, the statement said.

* * *Hiver raises USD 4 mn debt funding * Hiver, the world's first Gmail-based customer service solution, on Friday said it has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 29 crore) in debt financing from Singapore-based debt fund Mars Growth Capital.

Built for Google Workspace (Formerly G Suite) users, Hiver helps teams collaborate on customer service emails right from Gmail. It offers powerful functionalities like email assignment, tracking, automations, analytics, SLAs, and Business Hours right out of the box.

''With this funding, we will aggressively expand on our sales and marketing efforts to grow our customer base and double revenues in 2021 and 2022,'' Hiver CEO and co-founder Niraj Ranjan said. More than 1,500 companies from over 30 countries use Hiver to manage customer communication, including industry leaders such as Vacasa, Upwork, AppsFlyer, Flexport, Harvard University, and Kiwi.com.

MARS Growth Capital is a joint venture between Mitsubishi UFJ Financial's core banking unit, MUFG Bank, and Liquidity Capital. Mars Growth Capital looks to provide debt facilities to fast-growing startups in the Asia-Pacific region, especially for e-commerce and software-as-a-service (SaaS) verticals.

* * *Adthera Consumer Brands raises Rs 3 cr funding from Anicut Angel Fund * Adthera Consumer Brands, a children's nutrition products company, on Friday said it has raised Rs 3 crore in funding, led by Anicut Angel Fund.

''We are delighted with the support we have received from Anicut Capital.

''It is indeed a great endorsement of the idea and the space which we have chosen to be, we will be investing this money to raise awareness and create an exciting and engaging category in the kids nutrition space,'' Adthera Consumer Brands co-founder Rohit Anand said.

Ashvin Chadha, partner at Anicut Capital, said the company is uniquely positioned to tap the rapidly growing USD 5-billion nutraceutical market.

