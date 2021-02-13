Left Menu

CEAT ropes in Rana Daggubati as brand ambassador for new range of bike tyres

As part of an integrated marketing campaign across all five southern states, Daggubati will feature in the new commercial for these tyres to be aired across TV and digital platforms, CEAT said in a release. The new commercial will also be aired during the ongoing India-England Test series, it added.

13-02-2021
Tyre maker CEAT has roped in actor Rana Daggubati as its brand ambassador for promoting the 'Puncture Safe' range of bike tyres. As part of an integrated marketing campaign across all five southern states, Daggubati will feature in the new commercial for these tyres to be aired across TV and digital platforms, CEAT said in a release. The company has launched the tyres for motorcycles in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it said. The new commercial will also be aired during the ongoing India-England Test series, it added. "We are delighted to have Rana Daggubati on board for this campaign. The India-England test series offers an ideal opportunity for us to connect with our customers as it is one of the most widely watched events in India with a massive viewership,'' said Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, CEAT. These tyres don't lose air by sealing themselves on their own even after getting punctured, it said adding the technology can seal punctures for nails up to 2.5 mm in diameter. "I am proud to be associated with one of the most respected brands in India. I am looking forward to an exciting journey with CEAT Tyres,'' said Daggubati.

