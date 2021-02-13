EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel - AP News

EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel - AP NewsReuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 17:08 IST
The European Union called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television, the Associated Press reported https://apnews.com/article/europe-beijing-television-media-coronavirus-pandemic-464b7a1fa313f485a012ce1d0f090a5a on Saturday.
China barred Britain's BBC World News from its television networks on Friday and Hong Kong's public broadcaster said it would stop relaying BBC World Service radio, a week after Britain revoked Chinese state television's broadcast licence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 52 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 54 a day earlier
China's new COVID-19 cases drop to fresh 3-week low
China boosts cadres in Hong Kong by 100, as Beijing tightens supervision of city, media report
China paper urges tougher curbs on algorithms used by online platforms
Health News Roundup: Vietnam coronavirus outbreak spreads to Hanoi as nine more cases confirmed; China reports 52 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 54 a day earlier and more