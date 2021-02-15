Nureca IPO subscribed 5.73 times on first day

The initial public offer of Nureca Ltd, which is into the business of home healthcare and wellness products, was subscribed 5.73 times on the first day of subscription on Monday.

The Rs 100 crore-public issue received bids for 80,33,305 shares against 14,01,595 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The non-institutional investors category was subscribed 54 per cent and those for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 31.22 times.

Price range for the offer is Rs 396-400 per share.

Last week, Nureca raised Rs 44.55 crore from two anchor investors.

ITI Capital is the manager to the offer. Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

