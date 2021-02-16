Left Menu

Equities trade higher, Nifty PSU up 2.6 pc on privatisation buzz

Equity benchmark indices continued with positive momentum during early hours on Tuesday tracking strong global cues with investors hoping for a quick economic recovery.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:24 IST
Equities trade higher, Nifty PSU up 2.6 pc on privatisation buzz
Four PSU banks surged on Tuesday morning on reports of privatisation.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices continued with positive momentum during early hours on Tuesday tracking strong global cues with investors hoping for a quick economic recovery. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 212 points or 0.41 per cent at 52,367 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 83 points or 0.54 per cent to 15,398.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green zone with Nifty metal up by 3.7 per cent and PSU bank by 2.6 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Steel surged by 4 per cent to Rs 699 per share while Hindalco and JSW Steel moved higher by 3.8 per cent and 3 per cent.

Indian Overseas Bank gained by 14.5 per cent to Rs 12.60 per share after reports said the government has shortlisted Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India for privatisation. Bank of Maharashtra was up by 20 per cent, Central Bank of India by 12.7 per cent and Bank of India by 11.5 per cent.

However, among the losers were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Eicher Motors and Hero MotoCorp. Meanwhile, Asian shares advanced as optimism about the global economic recovery and expectations of low-interest rates drive investments into riskier assets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up by 0.45 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.4 per cent to a 30-year high. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index surged by 1.79 per cent to hit a 32-month high in its first trading session since Thursday following the Lunar New Year holidays.

Mainland Chinese markets will remain closed for the holidays until Thursday while Wall Street was also shut on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aslidesi.com, India's Own Most Trusted and Reliable Desi Global Marketplace

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India A nations economy is heavily dependent on the imports and exports of the nation. The more we export and the less we import, the better it is for the economy, which is directly impacting the nation...

The Dragon Prince’s creators release updates on Season 4’s making, what more we know

Waiting for The Dragon Prince Season 4 seems to elongate further. The good part is that Dragon Prince was already renewed for four additional seasons each with nine episodes. Read more to get the latest facts related to the upcoming season....

Nagarjuna wraps 'Brahmastra' shoot

South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni on Tuesday finished shooting for the upcoming fantasy-adventure Brahmastra and said he is waiting for the audience to experience the films outstanding universe.Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is bille...

Bus accident:MP govt cancels event to be attended by Amit Shah

The Madhya Pradesh government hascancelled the grih pravesh or house-warming ceremony to beattended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view ofthe Tuesdays Sidhi bus accident in which many passengers arefeared drowned.The cancella...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021