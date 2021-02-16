GE T&D India appoints Mahesh Palashikar as Chairman

GE T&D India Ltd, a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mahesh Palashikar as the Chairman of the Board, with effect from March 1, 2021.

Palashikar succeeds Vishal K Wanchoo who resigned from the Board upon assuming new responsibility with another company, post retirement from GE, GE T&D India Ltd (GETDIL) said in a statement.

The GETDIL Board also co-opted Emanuel Bartolini, GE Grid Solutions’ global Chief Commercial Officer, on the Board of the company as Director from March 1, 2021 or the date of allotment of Director Identification Number whichever is later.

Nagesh Tilwani, a whole-time Director, has resigned from the Board in view of increased responsibilities within the GE group.

“We are delighted to have Mahesh join the GETDIL Board as the Chairman. Mahesh brings wealth of experience and deep knowledge from leading diverse sets of businesses. We are also excited to have Emanuel Bartolini join the Board. His presence will bring a unique global perspective and will strengthen the Board’s range of expertise.

''On the behalf of the Board, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Vishal Wanchoo, his able leadership and wise counsel has always been highly appreciated by all the members of the Board,'' said Pitamber Shivnani, Managing Director & CEO of GE T&D India Limited.

Palashikar is the President of GE South Asia and Chairman of GE Power India Ltd.

As a 21-year GE veteran, Palashikar has worked and advanced through a series of increasingly responsible assignments in manufacturing operations, global supply chain, quality, lean, six sigma, sales, projects, services and business management within GE’s Healthcare, Power and Renewable Energy businesses.

During his GE career, he has lived in India, USA and China.

Emanuel is the global Chief Commercial Officer of GE’s Grid Solutions business. He has over 27 years of experience in the EPC, energy generation and transmission & distributions markets and has proven leadership in leading global commercial and engineering operations. Emanuel joined GE in 2007 and is currently based out of Paris.

“I look forward to this exciting opportunity to be a part of GETDIL’s continued efforts in contributing to the safe, reliable and efficient access to electricity for the people of our Nation, during the rapid decarbonization and energy transition to renewable energy,” Palashikar said.

GE T&D India has a leading presence in all stages of the power supply chain with a wide range of products that includes Power Transformers, Circuit Breakers, Gas Insulated Switchgears, Instrument Transformers, and Substation Automation Equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)