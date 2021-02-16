Left Menu

GE T&D India appoints Mahesh Palashikar as Chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:09 IST
GE T&D India appoints Mahesh Palashikar as Chairman

GE T&D India Ltd, a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mahesh Palashikar as the Chairman of the Board, with effect from March 1, 2021.

Palashikar succeeds Vishal K Wanchoo who resigned from the Board upon assuming new responsibility with another company, post retirement from GE, GE T&D India Ltd (GETDIL) said in a statement.

The GETDIL Board also co-opted Emanuel Bartolini, GE Grid Solutions’ global Chief Commercial Officer, on the Board of the company as Director from March 1, 2021 or the date of allotment of Director Identification Number whichever is later.

Nagesh Tilwani, a whole-time Director, has resigned from the Board in view of increased responsibilities within the GE group.

“We are delighted to have Mahesh join the GETDIL Board as the Chairman. Mahesh brings wealth of experience and deep knowledge from leading diverse sets of businesses. We are also excited to have Emanuel Bartolini join the Board. His presence will bring a unique global perspective and will strengthen the Board’s range of expertise.

''On the behalf of the Board, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Vishal Wanchoo, his able leadership and wise counsel has always been highly appreciated by all the members of the Board,'' said Pitamber Shivnani, Managing Director & CEO of GE T&D India Limited.

Palashikar is the President of GE South Asia and Chairman of GE Power India Ltd.

As a 21-year GE veteran, Palashikar has worked and advanced through a series of increasingly responsible assignments in manufacturing operations, global supply chain, quality, lean, six sigma, sales, projects, services and business management within GE’s Healthcare, Power and Renewable Energy businesses.

During his GE career, he has lived in India, USA and China.

Emanuel is the global Chief Commercial Officer of GE’s Grid Solutions business. He has over 27 years of experience in the EPC, energy generation and transmission & distributions markets and has proven leadership in leading global commercial and engineering operations. Emanuel joined GE in 2007 and is currently based out of Paris.

“I look forward to this exciting opportunity to be a part of GETDIL’s continued efforts in contributing to the safe, reliable and efficient access to electricity for the people of our Nation, during the rapid decarbonization and energy transition to renewable energy,” Palashikar said.

GE T&D India has a leading presence in all stages of the power supply chain with a wide range of products that includes Power Transformers, Circuit Breakers, Gas Insulated Switchgears, Instrument Transformers, and Substation Automation Equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England dance to 'Patel Rap': Indian spinners demolish visitors by 317 runs to level series 1-1

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin predictably completed the annihilation of clueless England batsmen, emphatically bringing India back in contention for the World Test Championship final with a series-levelling 317-run victory in the secon...

Saraswati Puja celebrated in West Bengal

Saraswati Puja was celebratedwith great fervour and gaiety all over West Bengal on Tuesday.While a large number of Bengali household performSaraswati Puja at home, the rituals are also held ateducational institution and clubs across the sta...

Malaysia to deport 1,200 Myanmar migrants amid concerns

Malaysias government will repatriate 1,200 Myanmar migrants next week despite a military coup in their home country, but has assured that they will not include minority Muslim Rohingya refugees or those registered with the UN refugee agency...

Michelin, IIT Bombay join hands for sustainable mobility research

French tyre major Michelin on Tuesday said it has joined hands with IIT Bombay-Monash Research Academy for next generation sustainable mobility research.Pune-based Michelin India Technology Centre and IIT Bombay - Monash Research Academy ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021