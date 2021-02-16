Religare Enterprises Strengthens its Board

Left Menu

The two new Board members are Mr. Hamid Ahmed, Honble Chancellor in Jamia Hamdard CEO - Hamdard Laboratories India Foods Div. and Dr. Vijay Shankar Madan, an Ex-IAS officer and Former Director General of UIDAI Aadhaar who held senior positions in Government and administration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 14:55 IST
Appoints Hamid Ahmed and Dr. Vijay Shankar Madan as Independent DirectorsNew Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)The Board of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) on Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021, inducted two new Independent members to its Board of Directors. The two new Board members are Mr. Hamid Ahmed, Hon'ble Chancellor in Jamia Hamdard & CEO - Hamdard Laboratories India (Foods Div.); and Dr. Vijay Shankar Madan, an Ex-IAS officer and Former Director General of UIDAI (Aadhaar) who held senior positions in Government and administration. With the induction of two highly eminent and experienced professionals as independent board members, the Religare Enterprises Board now has five out of seven members as Independent Directors. REL Board comprises of very experienced leaders from the fields of Business, Finance, Administration, Banking and Strategy. Speaking on the appointment of new board members, Dr. Rashmi Saluja, Chairperson, Religare Enterprise Ltd., said, "The turnaround story of Religare 2.0 is a testament of the strong levels of integrity and corporate governance that has been the hallmark of the Board. Religare 2.0 is now well poised for a bright future of growth and profitability." Mr. Hamid AhmedMr. Ahmad currently holds the position of Hon'ble Chancellor in Jamia Hamdard, CEO - Hamdard Laboratories India (Foods Div.), Secretary – Hamdard National Foundation India (HECA), Gen. Secretary – Business and Employment Bureau and President – Unani Drugs Manufacturers Association (UDMA). Spanning a career of over 20 years, Hamid Ahmed has travelled widely across India and abroad and handled diverse portfolios that have helped him understand the dynamics of Unani trends in the market. He is well-versed in the intricacies of India's regional diversities and consumer needs. Dr. Vijay Shankar MadanAn alumnus of the Maulana Azad Medical College, University of Delhi, Dr. Madan had joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1981 and served for 35 years in different roles. During his tenure in Administrative services, he held various senior positions in the Government of Goa; Government of NCT of Delhi; and at the Central Government. Dr. Madan even served as the Director General of UIDAI (Aadhaar) during the period of 2013-15, and was subsequently posted as the Secretary, Land Resources, Government of India, before he retired in August 2016. His international experience includes representing India on the Council of ICAO (Montreal) and later as the Chief, Economic Policy (Air Transport Bureau) of ICAO. About Religare EnterprisesReligare Enterprises Limited (REL) is a diversified financial services group present across three verticals. REL offers an integrated suite of financial services through its underlying subsidiaries and operating entities, including loans to SMEs, Affordable Housing Finance, Health Insurance and Retail Broking. REL is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India. As a group, Religare caters to diverse segments of the market from mass retail to affluent, SMEs to mid-size corporates. Subsidiaries service over 1.1 mn clients from over 1,275 locations having presence in more than 400 cities.

