EaseMyTrip boosts Push Notification Delivery by 40% through Netcore's proprietary Smart Push, enhances retention

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EaseMyTrip, India's leading travel, and ticketing portal saw a 40% uptick in its push notification delivery, resulting in heightened engagement with its customer base. The boost came in with the strategic implementation of Netcore's breakthrough notification delivery technology - Smart Push.

Smart Push is a pioneered technology by Netcore in push notification delivery that negates the unreliability of the Google FCM and ensures better delivery on the wide spectrum of mobile device brands. This makes Smart Push a cut above the other push amplification solutions on offer, by design.

EaseMyTrip was navigating multiple challenges at the user engagement level. Low DAUs resulted in lower engagement and high uninstalls. Due to OS-level optimizations on multiple mobile device brands, the reachability is highly truncated. Any effective engagement strategy was marred by the low reachability of the message due to low push notification delivery rates.

Netcore's customer success team chalked out a high impact engagement strategy with the team at EaseMyTrip to combat this limitation. Through the Smart Push feature, the teams were able to boost the delivery rate of these push notifications by 40% in less than 90 days.

While the delivery uplift solved for the reducing DAUs in the short term, it also positively impacted the push notification sender reputation, hence impacting the long term enhanced delivery of push notifications for the brand.

Vikash Goyal, Head - Digital Marketing, EaseMyTrip added, ''Increasing app push notification delivery rates is one of the biggest challenge faced by mobile marketers today. At EaseMyTrip, our focus has always been to discover & implement innovative technology to strengthen our overall mobile app experience.'' He further commented on the value of Smart Push, ''With Netcore's Smart Push Technology, we've been able to achieve a delivery rate uplift of more than 40% for our app push notifications - boosting user activation/reactivation. The expert consultancy and constant support extended by their Customer Success team has been pivotal in achieving this success.''''Every touchpoint is pivotal for engagement resulting in enhanced retention. You lose a touchpoint, you lose an opportunity to engage your customer. It's simple.'' said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions. ''Netcore has pushed the envelope forever to empower brands in delivering the best possible experience to their customer base. Smart Push is now a critical component of the customer engagement and experience arsenal of the brands such as Shemaroo, TVS Credit, Ease My Trip among others and we are happy and proud of the impact it has achieved for them,'' added Kalpit.

About Netcore SolutionsNetcore is a global Marketing Technology company that offers solutions to help brands and enterprises in customer acquisition, engagement, and retention. The first and leading Marketing Automation, Analytics and AI/ ML solutions provider in India, Netcore was established in 1997 by Rajesh Jain, an Internet pioneer. Netcore's product suite includes Smartech and Pepipost. Smartech is an AI-powered growth marketing platform. Pepipost is an API based Email sending product.

Netcore serves a strong base of 3000+ enterprises across industry verticals, like Thomas Cook, Go Air, Cleartrip, HDFC, Kotak, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, MakeMyTrip, Lenskart, Swiggy, Myntra, BabyChakra, Dream11, Reliance, Vodafone, ITC, OLA, Pfizer, OLX along with International brands PizzaHut Malaysia, Malindo Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Seek Asia, Tokopedia, Blibli, Standard Chartered, FCMB, GT Bank and many more. Netcore, with its marketing technology, delivers 8+ billion emails and 3+ billion SMSs a month, creating 11+ billion Customer Connects monthly and handles 30+ Billion Events a month. Netcore is headquartered in Mumbai, India with offices in SEA, USA, MEA and an employee base of 550.

