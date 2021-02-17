Left Menu

Inox Wind bags orders of 62 MW from IPPs

Leading wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind on Wednesday announced new orders for the supply and installation of wind turbine generators of 62 megawatts from independent power producers and retail customers.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:12 IST
The company's manufacturing capacity stands at 1,600 MW per annum. Image Credit: ANI

Leading wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind on Wednesday announced new orders for the supply and installation of wind turbine generators of 62 megawatts from independent power producers and retail customers. The orders spread across various industries for third party sales and captive consumption are expected to be commissioned by September. The projects will be executed on a turnkey basis across locations in Gujarat and Karnataka.

The contracts include supply and commissioning of two megawatt doubly-fed induction generator (DFIG) 113 metre rotor diameter wind turbine generators (WTGs) as well as providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services for the lifetime of project. Inox Wind provides end-to-end integrated solutions for the entire wind power value chain. It has three manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Besides manufacturing and supply of WTGs, the company offers services including wind resource assessment, site acquisition, infrastructure development, erection and commissioning and long-term operations and maintenance. At 12 noon, the BSE Sensex was down by 0.31 per cent but shares of Inox Wind were trading 2.2 per cent higher at Rs 69.55 per unit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

