Left Menu

Supermarket retailer Ahold's Q4 sales top estimates helped by online

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:38 IST
Supermarket retailer Ahold's Q4 sales top estimates helped by online

Ahold Delhaize, a major operator of supermarket chains in the United States and Europe, on Wednesday reported a beat in fourth-quarter sales, driven by a surge in online orders during the pandemic.

In the quarter ending Dec. 31, Ahold said its sales rose 18% to 19.6 billion euros ($23.7 billion), topping the 18.5 billion seen in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.8274 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia registers 12,828 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, February 17 ANISputnik Russia registered 12,828 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 13,233 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,112,151, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday. This is the...

Chinese discouraged from Lunar New Year travel go to movies instead

Chinese cinemas racked up record box-office revenues during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, as coronavirus travel curbs compelled millions to forego visits home during what is usually the worlds biggest annual domestic migration. Reve...

When the chips were down, your core kept things running: PM Modi lauds IT industry

Lauding the performance of countrys information technology IT industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said when the chips were down, your industry core kept things running. At a time when every secto...

No COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs: Health ministry

Eighteen states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, have not reported any death due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. Indias cumulative recoveries have b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021