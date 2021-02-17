Left Menu

Reflecting on the partnership, TECHADEMY founder N Keshava Raju announced, Our collaboration with AICTE and NEAT 2.0 perfectly mirrors our commitment to equip tech job aspirants with future-proof skills and experiences that will help them forge a successful technology career.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:58 IST
AICTE Partners with TECHADEMY to Bridge Technology Skill Gaps with Digital Learning Solutions

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire IndiaWith a vision to bridge the skill gaps in tech sector and make the youth employable, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has partnered with TECHADEMY, a digital learning solution company based out of Bangalore. To enable students with future proof skills, over 2600 courses from TECHADEMY’s content library will be made available to aspirants, accessible through AICTE’s NEAT 2.0 portal. This integrated library will be host to a multitude of learning paths and niche courses that span across a multitude of technologies ranging from application development to artificial intelligence, machine learning, data sciences, and cloud technologies among others.

Additionally, learners will also be given access to real world practice environments that promote hands-on learning via a web-based platform without having to downloads or install applications, whilst ensuring that it can be accessed even with basic infrastructure and low internet bandwidths.

The Honourable Education Minister of India, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal speaking at the launch of NEAT 2.0 reiterated his firm commitment in partnering with leading EdTech companies to make youth of today evolve into the leaders of tomorrow through learning and skilling. Reflecting on the partnership, TECHADEMY founder N Keshava Raju announced, “Our collaboration with AICTE and NEAT 2.0 perfectly mirrors our commitment to equip tech job aspirants with future-proof skills and experiences that will help them forge a successful technology career. This actually furthers our stance of being technology evangelists.” As a part of the collaboration, learners will now access to the TECHADEMY platform which is currently deployed in multiple Fortune 500 enterprises. This allows learners from various demographics across India and the world to have access to enterprise-grade learning platform. “Moreover, unprecedented events like COVID-19 only amplifies the need to upskill at an accelerated pace remotely. The future of learning is getting more and more rooted in personalized learning experiences empowered by powerful digital technologies; and we are dedicated in ensuring that our solutions will do the same and learners have a hands-on, outcome-oriented learning experience which will not just impart knowledge but real-world skills that are necessary in tech job roles,” N Keshava Raju added. NEAT 2.0 (The National Education Alliance for Technology 2.0) is an AICTE program aimed to bring initiatives in education technology and remote learning to a common platform. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:(L-R) TECHADEMY CMO Mr. Sundeep MV receiving the MoU from Dr. Buddha Chandrasekhar (Chief Coordinating Officer, NEAT, AICTE), Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe (Chairman, AICTE), Prof. M.P Poonia (Vice Chairman, AICTE) and Prof. Rajive Kumar (Member Secretary, AICTE) PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

