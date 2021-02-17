Left Menu

Sterling climbs to 10-month high against euro, eases vs dollar

Sterling rose to a 10-month high against the euro on Wednesday as investors bet Britain's COVID-19 vaccinations would help its coronavirus-battered economy reopen quickly and recover from its worst hit in 300 years. The pound rose as much as 0.3% against the euro to 86.84 pence, its highest since April 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:53 IST
Sterling climbs to 10-month high against euro, eases vs dollar

Sterling rose to a 10-month high against the euro on Wednesday as investors bet Britain's COVID-19 vaccinations would help its coronavirus-battered economy reopen quickly and recover from its worst hit in 300 years.

The pound rose as much as 0.3% against the euro to 86.84 pence, its highest since April 2020. It had climbed a day earlier to its best against the common currency since May last year. It last traded at 86.94 pence Britain has vaccinated 15.6 million people with a first dose against COVID-19 so far, and bets that its tattered economy could reopen quickly bolstered the pound.

Expectations of large fiscal stimulus in the United States have also sent the pound to its highest in two-and-a-half years against the dollar. Still, the pound fell 0.2% against the dollar to $1.3879 by 0954 GMT. It has given up around 0.5% from the $1.3955 it reached against the dollar on Tuesday, its highest since April 2018.

"The UK's successful vaccine rollout puts the economy in a relatively good spot," analysts at BMO Capital Markets said in a note. Bets on a rebound in global growth, known as the reflation trade, have also added to sterling's gains, with the British currency seen as correlated with growth and risk sentiment.

Still, some analysts voiced caution at moves to value the pound tied to the progress of vaccination programmes. "I have been a little bit dubious trading the vaccine rollout differential in FX," said Derek Halpenny, head of research for global markets at MUFG.

"Would I be selling the euro because it's behind on vaccine roll-outs? No," he said, adding that data on hospitalisations and deaths were also important. Sterling shrugged off data showing British inflation rose a little more than expected in January as the country went back into a coronavirus lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's president dispatches security chiefs to rescue abducted students

Nigerias President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched security chiefs to coordinate rescue operation for students abducted by unidentified gunmen in the northern state of Niger on Wednesday, his spokesman said.Buhari condemned the school abduc...

UN, African Union urge Somali leaders to resume talks to overcome election impasse

In a joint statementSecretary-General Antnio Guterres and the Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat commended the people and leaders of Somalia for progress achieved in recent years towards the stabilization of the country. The hard-won gains a...

JLN Stadium at Margao to host ISL final for record third time on March 13

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda here will host the Indian Super League final on March 13 for a record third time, the organisers announced on Wednesday.The first-leg semifinals will be held at two venues -- GMC Stadium at Bambolim a...

Ashok Leyland to reduce carbon footprint by 60 pc

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland said on Wednesday it has increased the sourcing of clean energy to 60 per cent for its countrywide operations. At present, 75 per cent of its energy consumption in Tamil Nadu and 60 per cent thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021