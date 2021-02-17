Left Menu

Stranded fishermen off TN coast rescued by CG in sea-air joint operation

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:34 IST
Five fishermen, who were strandedmid-sea after the engine of their fishing boat broke down,were rescued in a sea-air coordinated operation by Coast Guard(CG), officials said on Wednesday.

The fishermen onboard the vessel,''Madhana Sea Foods'',were stranded in the Bay of Bengal as the engine of the boatbrokedown and water flooded the engine room.

The distress message from the boat, registered inthe Andaman and Nicobar Islands, was received by the CoastGuard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre which launched thesea-air coordinated rescue operation, an official releasesaid.

A Coast Guard 'Dornier' aircraft, which undertook thesearch and rescue operation along with Coast Guard ship 'AnnieBesant', spotted the crew about 205 nautical miles (about 380km) off Karaikal coast.

The ship undertook measures to stop the flooding inthe engine room and provided necessary assistance to thefishermen, the release added.PTI VIJBN BN

