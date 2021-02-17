Left Menu

SAT stays Sebi order banning Kishore Biyani, other Future promoters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:02 IST
SAT stays Sebi order banning Kishore Biyani, other Future promoters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed an order passed by regulator Sebi that had banned Future Retail chairperson Kishore Biyani and some other promoters from the securities market for one year, and has listed the matter for final disposal on April 12.

On February 3, markets watchdog Sebi had barred Kishore Biyani and certain other promoters of Future Retail Ltd from the securities market for one year for indulging in insider trading in the shares of the company.

In addition, the regulator had imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore each on Kishore Biyani, Anil Biyani and Future Corporate Resources. They were asked to disgorge Rs 17.78 crore of wrongful gains made by them.

In an order dated February 15, the tribunal said, ''The matter would be listed for admission and for final disposal on April 12, 2021.'' ''In the meantime, the effect and operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed provided the appellants deposit a sum of Rs 11 crore within four weeks from today,'' the order said.

The deposited amount will be kept in a separate interest bearing account and would be subject to the result of the appeal.

''In a hearing held on February 15, 2021, the Securities Appellate Tribunal has stayed the effect and operation of SEBI's order accusing the promoters of the Future Group of insider trading in the context of purchases of Future Retail shares made in March 2017,'' Future Corporate Resources Private Limited (FCRPL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The development comes at a time when Future Group is locked in a legal battle with e-commerce giant Amazon over the former's Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance Industries (RIL). FCRPL is one of the promoters of Future Retail.

In August last year, Future Group had entered into a deal with billionaire Mukesh Ambani's RIL to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain became the first country to give the go-ahead for human challenge trials in which volunteers will be deliberately exposed to COVID-19.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 MacroVitals httpsapac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com...

Harris talks federal relief in weather emergency

Vice President Kamala Harris has addressed the people suffering through the loss of heat and electricity in Texas and other states. Harris said at the top of a live interview Wednesday on NBCs Today show that she knows people without electr...

Switzerland plans cautious easing of pandemic lockdown from March

Switzerland plans to make its first cautious steps towards ending its coronavirus lockdown next month, the government said on Wednesday, contrasting with neighbours that are sticking with many restrictions. In the first step, shops, museums...

India announces gift of 200,000 COVID-19 doses for UN peacekeepers

India, hailed as the pharmacy of the world, on Wednesday announced a gift of 200,000 COVID-19 doses for UN peacekeepers.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the announcement at the UN Security Council open debate on the implementatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021