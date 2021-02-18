Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pull back from record highs as big tech slides; yields retreat

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.27 points, or 0.29%, to close at 31,613.02, the S&P 500 lost 1.26 points, or 0.03%, to end at 3,931.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.00 points, or 0.58%, to finish at 13,965.50. European shares retreated from near one-year highs as concerns about a possible rise in inflation tempered optimism about a vaccine-led global economic recovery, while Kering tumbled after sales at its Gucci brand fell more than expected.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 03:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 02:50 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pull back from record highs as big tech slides; yields retreat
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A gauge of global equity markets pulled back on Wednesday from the record high hit in the previous session as investors sold technology-related companies and the prospect of rising inflation tempered optimism around a vaccine-led global economic recovery.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields reached a one-year high to trade near pre-pandemic levels, before reversing course even as data pointed to a strengthening economy. The U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies. Data on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales rebounded sharply in January after households received additional pandemic relief money from the government, suggesting a pick-up in economic activity after the restraints imposed by a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections late last year.

Other data showed inflation pressures building up at the factory gate, with producer prices posting their biggest gain since 2009 in January. Facing a still-scarred economy that may need an extended time to recover fully, Federal Reserve officials last month debated how to lay the groundwork for the public to accept coming higher inflation, and also the need to "stay vigilant" for signs of stress in buoyant asset markets, according to minutes of the U.S. central bank's Jan. 26-27 policy meeting.

The Fed has pledged to pin interest rates near zero until inflation rises to 2% and looks set to exceed that goal. That super-easy stance, coupled with the Biden administration's proposed $1.9 trillion spending bill for pandemic relief, has left some investors fretting over a coming surge in inflation.

Inflation pressures may force the Fed to revise its policy in the future, said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut. But, he added, "It's a high threshold we have to cross in order to get them to react." The MSCI's global stock index fell 0.31% to 682.91. The index touched a record intra-day high of 687.26 on Tuesday, before erasing gains to snap an 11-day winning streak.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq fell as concerns about inflation pressured stocks and as investors rotated out of technology shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.27 points, or 0.29%, to close at 31,613.02, the S&P 500 lost 1.26 points, or 0.03%, to end at 3,931.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.00 points, or 0.58%, to finish at 13,965.50.

European shares retreated from near one-year highs as concerns about a possible rise in inflation tempered optimism about a vaccine-led global economic recovery, while Kering tumbled after sales at its Gucci brand fell more than expected. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.74%.

The U.S. dollar rose, helped by upbeat economic data. The dollar index climbed 0.23% to reach a more than 1-week high. Bitcoin charged to a record high on Wednesday, a day after the cryptocurrency vaulted the $50,000 hurdle, even as analysts warned about the sustainability of such prices amid elevated volatility.

Oil prices rose, underpinned by a major supply disruption in the southern United States this week where a winter storm pounded Texas. Brent crude futures settled at $64.34 a barrel, up 99 cents or 1.56%, while U.S. crude oil futures settled at $61.14 a barrel, up $1.09, or 1.82%.

Spot gold XAU= was down 1.09% at $1,774.71 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers ask Blinken for briefing on Nord Stream 2 natgas pipeline

Several U.S. Representatives on Wednesday raised pressure on the State Department to share plans on potential sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline Russia is racing to finish to take fuel to Europe. If completed, Nord Stream 2...

Heavy snowfall, gales as winter storm hits Middle East

Snow blanketed parts of Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Israel on Thursday, covering areas it has not reached in years, disrupting traffic and postponing vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 and even exams at some universities. It snowed for t...

Venezuelan woman dies trying to cross freezing river from Mexico to U.S.

A Venezuelan woman died while trying to cross the frigid waters of the Rio Grande river from Mexico into the United States while three other migrants suffered hypothermia in the attempt, Mexicos migration institute said on Wednesday. An icy...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pull back from record highs as big tech slides; yields retreat

A gauge of global equity markets pulled back on Wednesday from the record high hit in the previous session as investors sold technology-related companies and the prospect of rising inflation tempered optimism around a vaccine-led global eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021