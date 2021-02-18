Left Menu

Qatar Airways increasing flight frequencies in South Africa

“Cape Town will increase to seven weekly flights, Durban increases to three weekly flights, while Johannesburg increased to 18 weekly flights, offering passengers more flexible and reliable travel options,” Qatar Airways said on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:32 IST
Qatar Airways increasing flight frequencies in South Africa
The airline has applied its unrivalled knowledge of global passenger flows and booking trends to rebuild its South Africa network to 28 weekly flights across Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. Image Credit: Twitter(@MofaQatar_EN)

Qatar Airways is expanding its network in South Africa by increasing its flight frequencies in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.

"Cape Town will increase to seven weekly flights, Durban increases to three weekly flights, while Johannesburg increased to 18 weekly flights, offering passengers more flexible and reliable travel options," Qatar Airways said on Wednesday.

By March 2021, Qatar Airways will operate 28 weekly flights from South Africa. The airline has applied its unrivalled knowledge of global passenger flows and booking trends to rebuild its South Africa network to 28 weekly flights across Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.

"We are proud to be the leading international carrier connecting South Africa with Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the United States, offering more flexible travel options and a global network of flights that passengers, trade and business partners can rely on.

"South Africa has always been a very important market to us and we continue to demonstrate our commitment to the region by adding new routes and steadily increased frequencies across the continent.

"As global travel recovers in 2021, we look forward to further expanding our network and offering more connections to and from Africa via the Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport, to our global network of over 120 destinations," Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said.

South African Tourism CEO, Sisa Ntshona, welcomed the move by the airline.

"This certainly demonstrates to the world that South Africa has put the necessary measures in place to ensure that it is safe for travel in the Covid-19 environment.

"Air Access is important for South Africa, as we to look to recover post-COVID and Qatar Airways has an extensive global network that links travellers via Doha from our source markets. As we embark on our tourism recovery strategy, having airlines such as Qatar Airways play a supporting role by increasing its capacity will go a long way in assisting us to regain the international arrival numbers," Ntshona said.

In line with the airline's steady rebuild of its South Africa network, Qatar Airways has increased frequencies to the following destinations:

Cape Town (increasing to seven weekly flights from 1 March)

Durban (increased to three weekly flights from 14 February)

Johannesburg (increased to 18 weekly flights from 26 January)

(With Inputs from South Africa Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP will end cut-money culture, bring development in Bengal if voted to power: Shah

Alleging that the TMC government has introduced a cut-money culture in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said theBJPs fight is to end it and take the state to the path of development if voted to power in the upcoming as...

'Constantine' reboot in works from JJ Abrams' Bad Robot

A series based on popular DC Comics character John Constantine is being developed by JJ Abrams Bad Robot.The show is being made for streamer HBO Max with Guy Bolton as the writer, reported Deadline. Abrams will serve as an executive produce...

Kremlin says European court's call to free Navalny is unacceptable meddling

The Kremlin said on Thursday that a call by the European Court of Human Rights for Russia to free jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny amounted to meddling in its internal affairs and that Moscow viewed that as unacceptable.The Stras...

Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai denied bail again

Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai was again denied bail on Thursday ahead of his April trial on charges of colluding with foreign forces. Lai is one of several activists facing charges and possibly len...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021