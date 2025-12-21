Left Menu

Kerala High Court Halts Sabarimala Airport Land Acquisition Over Flaws

The Kerala High Court overturned parts of the land acquisition process for Sabarimala greenfield airport due to inadequate assessment of required land. The court directed a fresh review, emphasizing compliance with the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, following petitions challenging government decisions on land extent and procedural validity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-12-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 08:46 IST
Kerala High Court Halts Sabarimala Airport Land Acquisition Over Flaws
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has annulled crucial phases of the land acquisition for the planned Sabarimala greenfield airport, citing insufficient assessment by the state of the minimal land necessary for the project.

The court's ruling followed a December 19 order, demanding the state initiate a fresh social impact assessment to explore the minimum land required, revisiting the appraisal by an expert group, and subsequent government reconsideration.

This decision came in response to a writ petition by the Ayana Charitable Trust, challenging the state's adherence to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013—which mandates acquiring only the absolute bare minimum land for such projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025