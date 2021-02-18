Left Menu

Trident Limited bags first prize at FICCI Water Awards 2020

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:45 IST
Trident Limited . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Trident Limited, a leading player in Home Textiles globally, has been awarded the Joint First Prize at FICCI Water Awards 2020 in the category of 'Industrial Water Use Efficiency.' The FICCI Water Awards were launched to promote awareness, policy advocacy, sharing of best practices and thought leadership in the area of water use efficiency.

Deepak Nanda, Managing Director, Trident Limited said, "We are elated to accept this award. The award not only recognizes our efforts towards sustainable manufacturing practices especially water conservation but also motivates us to do more and better every day. There is no doubt that this is the need of the hour, and we hope that this recognition encourages more organisations to deploy responsible manufacturing processes like water balance and zero liquid discharge system." The award is instituted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, (FICCI), a professionally run apex business organization in India. Trident Limited has been chosen for this award for the measures undertaken for the establishment of water-efficient machinery, zero liquid discharge system, kaizen implementation, rainwater harvesting, etc.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

