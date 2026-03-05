Ecuador Expels Cuban Envoy Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Ecuador has expelled Cuban Ambassador Basilio Gutierrez and his diplomats, calling them 'persona non grata.' The abrupt action has raised questions but appears linked to potential U.S. pressure ahead of a summit. Ecuador has not clarified if this marks a break in relations.
Ecuador has declared Cuban Ambassador Basilio Gutierrez and his diplomatic staff as 'persona non grata,' giving them 48 hours to leave the country, according to the foreign ministry on Wednesday.
The decision, unexplained by President Daniel Noboa's administration, refers to Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Cuba's foreign ministry criticized the act as 'arbitrary and unjustified,' considering it an 'unfriendly and unprecedented' move that threatens historic ties between the nations.
Havana hinted that the expulsion is possibly influenced by U.S. pressure before a significant regional summit in Miami. Ecuadorian police and military personnel were observed patrolling outside the Cuban embassy in Quito, as reported by Reuters witnesses. Ecuador has not clarified if this decision signals a formal severance of diplomatic relations with Cuba.
