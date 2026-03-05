Left Menu

KOSPI Chaos: South Korea's Market Meltdown Amid Middle East Tensions

South Korea's KOSPI index faced a severe downturn, plummeting over 12% due to escalating Middle East tensions and rising oil prices. Tech stocks, notably Samsung and SK Hynix, suffered significant losses. The local currency also weakened. Despite this, certain stocks like Daesung Energy saw gains amid the turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 04:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 04:32 IST
KOSPI Chaos: South Korea's Market Meltdown Amid Middle East Tensions

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI stock index experienced an unprecedented dive, dropping over 12% on its worst-ever sell-off day, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and climbing oil prices.

In Pangyo, a district often referred to as the Korean Silicon Valley, workers expressed disbelief as the market's losses hit 8% by morning, with many seeking quiet spots to monitor trades.

The sell-off, largely driven by foreign outflows and affecting key tech giants, mirrored the nation's heavy reliance on Middle Eastern oil imports. Meanwhile, Daesung Energy saw a 30% uptick in light of regional geopolitical developments.

TRENDING

1
Ecuador Expels Cuban Envoy Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Ecuador Expels Cuban Envoy Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 Global
2
Venezuela and U.S. Eye Mining Law Reform to Boost Investment

Venezuela and U.S. Eye Mining Law Reform to Boost Investment

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Conflict Sparks Global Reactions

Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Conflict Sparks Global Reactions

 United States
4
President Trump's Preventative Skin Treatment

President Trump's Preventative Skin Treatment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026