KOSPI Chaos: South Korea's Market Meltdown Amid Middle East Tensions
South Korea's KOSPI index faced a severe downturn, plummeting over 12% due to escalating Middle East tensions and rising oil prices. Tech stocks, notably Samsung and SK Hynix, suffered significant losses. The local currency also weakened. Despite this, certain stocks like Daesung Energy saw gains amid the turmoil.
South Korea's benchmark KOSPI stock index experienced an unprecedented dive, dropping over 12% on its worst-ever sell-off day, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and climbing oil prices.
In Pangyo, a district often referred to as the Korean Silicon Valley, workers expressed disbelief as the market's losses hit 8% by morning, with many seeking quiet spots to monitor trades.
The sell-off, largely driven by foreign outflows and affecting key tech giants, mirrored the nation's heavy reliance on Middle Eastern oil imports. Meanwhile, Daesung Energy saw a 30% uptick in light of regional geopolitical developments.
