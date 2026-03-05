KOSPI Chaos: South Korea's Market Meltdown Amid Middle East Tensions

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI stock index experienced an unprecedented dive, dropping over 12% on its worst-ever sell-off day, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and climbing oil prices.

In Pangyo, a district often referred to as the Korean Silicon Valley, workers expressed disbelief as the market's losses hit 8% by morning, with many seeking quiet spots to monitor trades.

The sell-off, largely driven by foreign outflows and affecting key tech giants, mirrored the nation's heavy reliance on Middle Eastern oil imports. Meanwhile, Daesung Energy saw a 30% uptick in light of regional geopolitical developments.