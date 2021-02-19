Left Menu

Small VCs making a beeline for startups: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 11:48 IST
Small VCs making a beeline for startups: Report

Investments into the startup ecosystem by micro venture capital funds, investments under USD 30 million, have jumped manifold to USD 341 million in the past three years through 730 deals across 566 startups, says an industry report.

In the past decade, micro VCs have emerged as promising players in the domestic startup investor landscape providing the much needed risk capital as well as hands on mentorship to their portfolio companies as they seek to achieve product market fit and become ready to scale with stable business models.

The number of micro VCs rose to 88 funds in 2020 from just 29 in 2014. The increase in the number is driven by the booming startup ecosystem, says a joint report by the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) along with Praxis Global Alliance.

The report is based on the responses from around 50 micro VCs on their investment strategies, portfolio companies as well as their value proposition for such invested companies.

Micro VCs have infused USD 341 million into the domestic startup ecosystem through 730 deals across 566 startups in the past three years, says the report.

Micro VCs typically invest in sunrise sectors, and around 60 per cent of such investments in 2020 were into the SaaS/AI sector, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, consumer apps and platforms, ecommerce and listing platforms, but 52 per cent of funds in general are sector-agnostic.

IVCA president Rajat Tandon noted that over the years several smaller funds that started a decade ago have not only enabled an established startup-VC ecosystem that we witness today, but have also outgrown themselves, supporting their early bets in later rounds as well to such an extent that some of those startup founders have grown to become angel/VC investors or limited partners themselves.

Madhur Singhal, managing director at Praxis Global Alliance, said micro-VCs are making contrarian bets and supporting untested ideas.

The IVCA is the apex body promoting the alternative investment asset class in the country, promoting stable, long-term capital flow from private equity, VCs and angel capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to appeal against Cairn arbitration award: Sources

The government is likely to file an appeal against the Cairn arbitration award contesting its sovereign rights to tax, sources said.An international tribunal in December, had unanimously ruled that India violated its obligations under the U...

Gut microbiome implicated in healthy aging, longevity

The gut microbiome is an integral component of the body, but its importance in the human aging process is unclear. A team of researchers and their collaborators have identified distinct signatures in the gut microbiome that are associated w...

Pakistan to get 2.8 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses from COVAX

Pakistan will receive 2.8 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on March 2 from the international vaccine alliance, COVAX, Health Minister Faisal Sultan has said as the country announced the launch of a vaccination program...

Military commanders of India, China to hold talks on Saturday

Senior commanders of Indian and Chinese armies will hold a fresh round of high-level talks on Saturday to take forward the disengagement process after both sides completed the withdrawal of troops and military hardware from the North and So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021