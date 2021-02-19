Left Menu

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 19-02-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 12:47 IST
Toonz launches new OTT platform for animated content

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (PTI): Technopark-basedToonz Media Group, one of the world's leading entertainmentcompanies specialising in animation content production, haslaunched a new OTT platform for kids and family entertainmentcalled MyToonz.

It is considered to be a first-of-its-kind exclusivekids OTT platform to be launched by an Indian entertainmentcompany.

Toonz has tiedup with multiple app stores, telecos,OTTs and connected TV companies around the world to makeMyToonz available for consumers across platforms, a companystatement said here on Friday.

The MyToonz app is now availableon iOS, Android andAndroid TV playstores, as well as the Roku Video-on-Demandplatform, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Toonz has also inked a deal with telecommunicationgiant Airtel in India to integrate MyToonz on their app store,it said.

Airtel subscribers in India can now access the MyToonzdigital library using the Airtel Xstream app.

Besides this, the animation major has tied up withmobile tech services company U2opia Mobile to integrateMyToonz on various telco platforms in Latin America, Africaand Asia, it said.

A first-of-its-kind exclusive kids OTT platform to belaunched by an Indian entertainment company, MyToonzoriginates from the compelling need to create a safe andengaging entertainment destination for kids and families inthe digital landscape.

''MyToonz will be a space where the whole family cancome together to enjoy world-class content. We have envisagedMyToonz as the go-to destination for kids to watch safe, funand nutritious content, which will be available in multipleglobal languages,'' said Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar.

All MyToonz programming is compliant withinternational safety standards for child viewing, he added.

''Kids are emerging as the fastest growing audiences inthe OTT ecosystem, it only becomes imperative that we havecontent that is highly engaging juxtaposed with safety andeducation on Airtel Xstream,'' said Sudipta Banerjee, ChiefProduct and Technology Officer, Wynk.

Wynk is Airtels streaming app.

''We are excited to partner with Toonz Media Group totake their unique genre of universal animation content, MyToonz, to our global telecom partners. At U2opia Mobile, weaim to drive great value to our customers through bundling andother creative distribution opportunities,'' said Sumesh Menon,Co-founder and Managing Director of U2opia Mobile.

Toonz Media Network, the digital division of thecompany, already has a formidable digital presence with abouquet of 18 YouTube channels, 15 million+ subscribers & 350million+ viewership per month on YouTube alone, the statementsaid.

Besides this, the division is also live on multipleVideo-on-Demand (VoD) platforms as well as the platforms ofvarious Smart TVs & Telcos.

With MyToonz, the company seeks to take its impressivecatalogue of premium content, including international co-productions with the top studios and production houses in theworld, to kids and families across the globe.

The MyToonz library has over 1,500 half hours ofcontent, with new content being added every week.

The library includes movies and episodic contentacross different genres.

Besides English, there are dedicated playlists inSpanish, Russian and Hindi languages.

The content on platform has been categorised to betargeted at pre-schoolers, upper pre-schoolers and earlyteens.

The programming is also carefully curated to providequality entertainment to kids and families through fun,educational, safe, non-violent and environmentally, therelease added.PTI LGKSSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

