Air Fest to commemorate victory over Pakistan held

Coimbatore, Feb 19 (PTI): The Air Force Station atSulur here on Friday hosted Air Fest 2021 to mark the 50thyear of the nation's victory in the war against Pakistan in1971, resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh.

With college and school students in attendance, the festbegan with an air show of coordinated aerobatic display.

The first event was the flying of the indigenouslydeveloped light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas followed by anoperational display by An-32 transport aircraft and Mi-17 V5helicopters.

The show concluded with the world famous aerobatic teamsof Suryakiran and Sarang exhibiting manoeuvres involvingsplit-second reactions and extreme mastery, an official pressrelease said.

This was followed by a static display of various aircraftwith their armament and equipment, as Swarnim Vijay Varsh(50th year) commemorative celebration in 2021 was special forthe Indian armed forces, the release said.

''We are very proud of our heritage and the activeparticipation of two of our units in the 1971 war. The onlyParam Vir Chakra recipient of Indian Air Force Flying OfficerNirmal Jit Singh Sekhom is from the squadron located atSulur,'' Air Commodore Samir J Pendse, Air Officer Commandingof Air Force Station, Sulur, said.

An-21 squadron presently at Sulur was a key participantin the historic Tangail Drop of 1971 which proved vital inthe defeat of Pakistan and also flew General Niazi from Daccato Kolkata after the 1971 surrender, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)