Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street little changed as cyclicals shine, big tech falls

There's huge pent-up demand, whether just for travel or going back to work." Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.36 points, or 0.01%, to 31,495.7, the S&P 500 lost 7.18 points, or 0.18%, to 3,906.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.81 points, or 0.06%, to 13,874.17. Strong earnings, progress in vaccination rollouts and hopes of a $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief package helped U.S. stock indexes hit record highs at the start of the week.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 02:32 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street little changed as cyclicals shine, big tech falls
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Stocks on Wall Street were steady on Friday as investors sold technology shares that have rallied through the pandemic and rotated into cyclical stocks set to benefit from pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is subdued. Industrials led rising sectors in the S&P 500, spurred by a surge in Deere & Co and Caterpillar's gain to an all-time peak. Financials, materials and energy, along with industrials, rose more than 1%.

The S&P 1500 airlines index also soared, with post-pandemic travel in focus. The stay-at-home winners, including Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet's Google and Netflix Inc , fell in a trend seen for most of the week. Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc also fell, as investors sold the leaders in the big rally since last March.

Value stocks rose while growth fell. A battle continues between tech-led growth stocks and cyclicals, companies that are heavily affected by economic conditions, said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

"When the economy is roaring, they're roaring. When the economy is weakening, they're weakening," Ghriskey said of cyclicals. "The economy will roar, at least for a period of time. There's huge pent-up demand, whether just for travel or going back to work." Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.36 points, or 0.01%, to 31,495.7, the S&P 500 lost 7.18 points, or 0.18%, to 3,906.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.81 points, or 0.06%, to 13,874.17.

Strong earnings, progress in vaccination rollouts and hopes of a $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief package helped U.S. stock indexes hit record highs at the start of the week. The Dow hit an intraday peak, led by Caterpillar, after Deere raised its 2021 earnings forecast. Deere reported profit more than doubled in the first quarter on rising demand for farm and construction machinery.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq headed toward their first weekly declines this month on concerns over higher stock market valuations, and expectations of rising inflation led to fears of a short-term pullback in equities. Bank of America expects a more than 10% pullback in stocks, which are trading at more than 22 times 12-month forward earnings, the most expensive since the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s.

"What we saw (this week) represents a market that is tired and may not do very much. So we are headed for some sort of a pullback, but I don't think we're there just yet," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. Meanwhile, data showed IHS Markit's flash U.S. composite PMI, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, inched up to 58.8 in February.

Applied Materials Inc was among the top boosts to both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 after it forecast second-quarter revenue above market expectations. Demand for its semiconductor manufacturing tools has picked up during a global shortage of semiconductors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to de-link Ethiopian aid pause from dam policy

The U.S. State Department on Friday said Washington will de-link its pause on some aid to Ethiopia from its policy on the giant Blue Nile hydropower dam that sparked a long-running dispute between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan.U.S. State Depart...

Dutch Senate approves law ensuring night-time curfew stays

The Dutch Senate on Friday backed emergency legislation submitted by the government to maintain a night-time coronavirus curfew after a court ruled earlier in the week that the measure lacked legal justification.Passed by a 45-13 vote, it e...

People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family; UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.No return Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal familyPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that t...

U.S. concerned China's new coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes

The United States is concerned by Chinas recently enacted coast guard law and that it could escalate maritime disputes and be invoked to assert unlawful claims, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.China, which has maritime sovereignty ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021