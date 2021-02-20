Kuwait to allow non-Kuwaiti citizens to enter the country starting Feb 21 -statement

Kuwait will allow non-Kuwaiti citizens to enter the country starting Feb. 21 with some new procedures, the civil aviation authority said in a statement late on Friday. Travelers arriving on direct flights from high risk countries will have to resort to institutional quarantine in one of the local hotels for 14 days, while travelers coming from the rest of the world will have to quarantine institutionally for one week and another at home.

Kuwait suspended entry for non-citizens for two weeks starting Feb. 7 amid efforts to deal with the coronavirus.

