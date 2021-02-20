Left Menu

ResellerClub's Big Birthday Bash Sale Celebrates 15 Years of Business with up to 60% off on Web Hosting & More

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 10:38 IST
ResellerClub's Big Birthday Bash Sale Celebrates 15 Years of Business with up to 60% off on Web Hosting & More

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResellerClub, a provider of web hosting, domains, and other web presence products complete its 15th year in the industry. To celebrate this milestone, the brand is running its annual Big Birthday Bash sale from 15th - 25th February with discounts of up to 60% on web hosting and servers. Here are the details of the discounts one can enjoy as part of the Big Birthday Bash sale:• Shared Hosting - Up to 60% off• Cloud Hosting - Up to 60% off•Reseller Hosting - Up to 35% off• VPS - Up to 60% off• Dedicated SSD - Up to 30% off• Dedicated HDD - Up to 55% off• WordPress Hosting Lite - Up to 40% off• WordPress Security Suite - Flat 10% off Additionally, new users get the following special offers:• A FREE Basic G Suite account for a year + a FREE .COM/.NET for a year on purchase of Shared/Cloud Hosting• A FREE .COM/.NET domain name for a year on the purchase of Reseller Hosting ResellerClub celebrates 15 years of doing business and making a mark for itself in the ever-growing web presence industry. The brand believes customers are the pillars of its success and the sale is their way to thank them for their continued support. ResellerClub's aim with this sale is to enable existing customers to buy more products and welcome new customers to the growing base. They are offering discounts of up to 60% on web hosting and many other exciting offers as part of their Big Birthday Bash sale. ResellerClub aims to continue enabling its customers to do more and keep growing. The products, services, and all the offers are in-tune with this. The web professional community of designers and developers has been and will continue to be at the center of everything the brand does. The Big Birthday Bash sale is an opportunity to get ResellerClub's products at affordable prices.

The sale is live and will continue till the 25th of February, 2021. Apart from Web Hosting and Servers, there are special offers on Domains, Business Emails, and G Suite.

To know more about the Big Birthday Bash sale, please visit: http://india.resellerclub.com/About ResellerClubResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers, and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub offers products and services that a web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, email, backup, security, and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 350+ gTLDs, ccTLDs, and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS, and SaaS-based tools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soon small cars in UP 112 fleet to reduce emergency response time

Smaller cars will soon replace some bigger SUVs used by Uttar Pradesh polices 112 emergency service to improve response time to distress calls and enable teams to access congested areas and narrow lanes faster, a senior official said.There ...

V-Guard Industries promoter Chittilappilly sells 40 lakh shares

Consumer electricals and electronics company V-Guard Industries has said that its Promoter and Chairman Emeritus Kochouseph Chittilappilly offloaded 40 lakh shares to promote social causes. The sale of 40 lakh shares of V-Guard Industries w...

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.According to People magazine, the duo parted ways on an amicable note. Kardashian filed the papers at the Los Angeles County Su...

Indian-origin man sentenced for fraudulently selling workout supplements in US

A 37-year-old Indian-origin former executive has been sentenced to 41 months in prison in the US for his role in fraudulently selling popular workout supplements by concealing their true ingredients.Sitesh Patel, the former vice-president o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021