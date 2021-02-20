Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-02-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 14:46 IST
C'garh CM urges Rajnath to set up army base in Bilaspur early

Chhattisgarh Chief MinisterBhupesh Baghel on Saturday urged the Ministry of Defence (MoD)to expedite the process of setting up the proposed Armycantonment in Chakarbhata area of Bilaspur district in thestate, an official said.

In a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onSaturday, Baghel said that once the facility is established,local youths will have an easy access to job opportunities indefence services, and the military station would also help inelimination of Naxal insurgency from the state, he said.

The chief minister said that around 1,000 acres ofland has been allotted by the state government to the MoD forsetting up an army cantonment in Bilaspur, but the process toestablish it is still pending, the state's public relationsdepartment official said.

''Initially, the requirement of airstrip was raised forsetting up the army cantonment. Now the state government hascompleted the expansion of Chakarbhata airstrip and the DGCAhas also upgraded the license of the airport to 3C VFR (VisualFlight Rules) category (allowing the 72-seater flight to landthere),'' Baghel said in the letter.

The airstrip is fully ready to meet the aviation-related requirements of commercial flights service as well asthe military. The commercial flight services will begin atChakarbhata airport, which has been named as Bilasa Bai KevtinAirport, from March 1, he said.

The state government is now keenly looking forward tothe establishment of the army base in the area, he said.

The cantonment will not only speed up the developmentin surrounding areas, but also provide easy job opportunitiesto local youth in defence services, he said.

''The presence of army Cantonment is also expected tobe particularly helpful in the direction towards eliminatingthe Naxalism,'' he asserted.

Baghel requested the union minister to fast track theprocess of establishing the cantonment and assured to considerthe other requirements of the MoD and the army in thisdirection, the official added.

