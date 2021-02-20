Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 14:56 IST
Book infuses cricket with management lessons

A new book brings together stories of leadership in business and cricket and weaves these with the daily happenings in the lives of two brothers shaping an organisation.

Corporate leader Srikanth Ram says he amalgamates his two passions - business and cricket - in his book ''Leadership Lessons from 22 Yards'' on how to build high performance teams and a winning culture.

He provides tips for refining mindset and skills to become an exceptional leader, to build a high-performance team, and to weave a winning work culture. He combines anecdotes from his professional life and merges them in this fictional story.

The book, published by Becomeshakespeare.com, follows the journey of two brothers Sanju and Sandeep who aspire to become entrepreneurs.

They pick up real life lessons from the game of cricket and apply these in their work in anecdotal ways to excel. They are resilient in the face of obstacles and to overcome them, they seek directions from their heroes, both cricketers, and corporate leaders.

Former India batsman Dilip Vengsarkar, who has written the foreword, says the book adds immense value to understanding management and leadership in sports.

''The process of identifying talent is very well discussed in this book; reminding us that the fundamentals are the same whether it's business or sports,'' he says.

''This book has several anecdotes from cricket infused with management lessons. I find this book interesting as it chronicles the history of cricket in India from a fresh perspective,'' he adds.

Ram says he is fascinated by interesting stories of similarities between some of the business tycoons and cricketing stalwarts, their starting points, their ideals, their obstacles, their growth, their impact on society, and the leadership traits that one can learn from them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

