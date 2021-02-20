Six persons of concern among Myanmar nationals to be deported by Malaysia -UNHCR

Six persons of concern among Myanmar nationals to be deported by Malaysia -UNHCRReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:14 IST
The U.N. refugee agency on Saturday said at least six people of concern registered with it are among a group of 1,200 Myanmar nationals to be deported by Malaysia next week.
"We are concerned that there may be others of concern to UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) in the group," Yante Ismail, a spokeswoman for the agency, told Reuters in an emailed statement.
Malaysia will deport 1,200 Myanmar citizens - including asylum seekers - after Myanmar's military, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, offered to send navy ships to pick them up, Reuters has reported.
