Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks struggle as tech slide erases commodities surge

European tech stocks were on set for their worst day in four months, down 2.7%, and futures on the Nasdaq fell 1.5% after losses in stocks like Apple and Tesla dragged the index down 2.5% on Monday. "The prospect of a less dovish tone from central banks, sparked by rising inflation, is causing stock traders to reduce their exposure to equities, especially overbought sectors like tech," said Pierre Veyret, analyst at ActivTrades in London.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2021 17:24 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks struggle as tech slide erases commodities surge

World shares struggled on Tuesday as a rally in commodity-related assets gave in to pressure on heavily weighed tech stocks and investors awaited reassurance from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the path for monetary policy in United States. European tech stocks were on set for their worst day in four months, down 2.7%, and futures on the Nasdaq fell 1.5% after losses in stocks like Apple and Tesla dragged the index down 2.5% on Monday.

"The prospect of a less dovish tone from central banks, sparked by rising inflation, is causing stock traders to reduce their exposure to equities, especially overbought sectors like tech," said Pierre Veyret, analyst at ActivTrades in London. The MSCI world equity benchmark fell 0.1% to fresh two-week lows by 1138 GMT, having earlier risen on gains in commodity-heavy equity indexes in Asia. S&P 500 futures also fell, and were last down 0.5%.

Tesla shares were set to plunge into the red for the year, hit by a fall of bitcoin, in which the electric carmaker recently invested $1.5 billion. The level of angst was also reflected in equity volatility gauges which rose to multi-week highs, while on bond markets German and U.S. yields moved in different directions, even though both remained just below the highs hit on Monday.

After being knocked off from eight-month high by European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde signalling discomfort with the recent surge in yields, 10-year Bund yields resumed their upward trend and were last at -0.297%. Ten-year Treasury yields were steady below Monday's one-year high of 1.394% and were last at 1.370%.

Fed Chair Powell is expected to be equally reassuring on the central bank's dovish stance when he gives his congressional testimony at 1500 GMT in Washington. "If there were already any expectations that Powell could try to calm down rates, then (Lagarde's remarks) have just further cemented them," said Giuseppe Sersale, strategist and fund manager at Anthilia in Milan.

Commodity prices strengthened again. Oil prices jumped by more than $1 at one point, underpinned by optimism over COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and lower output as U.S. supplies were slow to return after a deep freeze in Texas shut in crude production last week.

Brent crude was last up 0.7% at $65.7 a barrel after earlier hitting a fresh 13-month high of $66.79, while U.S. crude rose 0.8% to $62.17 a barrel. "Oil has been caught up in the broader commodities move higher, with a weaker USD proving constructive for the complex," ING strategists led by Warren Patterson said in a note.

"Meanwhile, there is also a growing view that the oil market is looking increasingly tight over the remainder of the year". Copper prices meanwhile hit a 9-1/2-year high as tight supply and solid demand from top consumer China boosted sentiment.

In currency markets, the dollar briefly dropped to its lowest since Jan. 13 ahead of Powell's testimony, while commodity-linked currencies hovered near multi-year highs. The dollar index was up 0.1% at 90.137, with the euro flat at $1.215.

Bitcoin fell as much as 17%, sparking a sell-off across cryptocurrency markets as investors grew nervous at sky-high valuations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Consumers actively seeking info, comparing products, taking informed decisions: Deloitte report

New Delhi, Feb 24 PTI Indian consumers are actively seeking information, comparing products available in the market, and then taking informed decisions amid massive disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Deloitte report.It...

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife $7,700 for five years of housework

A Chinese court has ordered a man to pay his former wife 50,000 yuan 7,700 as compensation for housework she did during their five-year marriage, state media reported on Wednesday. Under a landmark civil code that seeks to better protect th...

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM, requests him to help Bengal procure vaccines for people before assembly polls.

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM, requests him to help Bengal procure vaccines for people before assembly polls....

Missoni celebrates 'normal life' at virtual Milan Fashion Week

Italian brand Missoni kicked off the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, with designers once again forced to swap the buzzing catwalks for digital presentations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A year after Italy registered its first...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021