Left Menu

Strides Pharma Science arm gets USFDA nod for pain relieving drug

Ibuprofen Oral Suspension USP,100 mg5 mL OTC further strengthens the companys private label portfolio for the US market, the company added. Ibuprofen OTC Oral Suspension Ibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug NSAID used to relieve pain from various conditions such as headache, dental pain, muscle aches.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 10:52 IST
Strides Pharma Science arm gets USFDA nod for pain relieving drug

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday said its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, has received approval from the US health regulator for Ibuprofen Oral Suspension, used to relieve pain.

The approved product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Children's Motrin Oral Suspension, 100 mg/mL, of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received approval for Ibuprofen Oral Suspension USP, 100 mg/5 mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

Strides said it is focusing on building a private label business in the US by leveraging its portfolio of products across soft gels, tablets, capsules, topicals, powders and oral solutions. Ibuprofen Oral Suspension USP,100 mg/5 mL (OTC) further strengthens the company's private label portfolio for the US market, the company added. Ibuprofen OTC Oral Suspension Ibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to relieve pain from various conditions such as headache, dental pain, muscle aches. It is also used to reduce fever and to relieve minor aches and pain due to the common cold or flu Quoting IRi data, Strides Pharma Science said the US market for Ibuprofen Oral Suspension USP, 100 mg/5 mL (OTC) is approximately USD 133 million.

The product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru, the company added.

The company has 127 cumulative abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filings with USFDA of which 99 ANDAs have been approved and 28 are pending approval.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science were trading 0.32 per cent higher at Rs 856.50 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Missoni celebrates 'normal life' at virtual Milan Fashion Week

Italian brand Missoni kicked off the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, with designers once again forced to swap the buzzing catwalks for digital presentations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A year after Italy registered its first...

Rajasthan Budget: Gehlot govt announces no new tax, relief measures worth Rs 910 cr

The Rajasthan government did not propose any new tax in its budget for the financial year 2021-22, but announced relief measures of up to Rs 910 crore through various exemptions.The budget has projected a revenue deficit of Rs 23,750.04 cro...

Mutants different from variants, COVID appropriate behaviour vital to stop spread: scientists

More than 7,000 SARS-CoV-2 mutations have been documented but that doesnt translate to variants, say scientists, emphasising the distinction between the two and cautioning that the spike in cases in some states is likely due to non-adherenc...

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM, requests him to help Bengal procure vaccines for people before assembly polls.

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM, requests him to help Bengal procure vaccines for people before assembly polls....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021